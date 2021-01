© Rayann Elzein

Last night, STEVE visited Finland. The purple ribbon of light, which is not an aurora , appeared over Utsjoki in the Finnish Lapland. "This is very unusual," says Rayann Elzein, who photographed the apparition.says Elzein.STEVE normally appears at latitudes around +50N to +55N with occasional excursions into the mid 40s and low 60s STEVE is caused by hot (3000°C) ribbons of gas, which flow through Earth's magnetosphere during some geomagnetic storms. There was no geomagnetic storm on Jan. 6th, but a stealthy CME embedded in the solar wind may have stirred these currents anyway.