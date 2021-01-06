© Getty



Assange's alleged conduct went above and beyond that of a "responsible" journalist and, if proven, his actions should not be protected by the right to freedom of speech and press, which are themselves not absolute rights.

Assange's alleged actions put the lives of US government sources and informants at risk.

Assange could potentially raise arguments that his disclosures caused no harm at trial.

Alleged surveillance of Assange's lawyer-client conversations is either unproven or immaterial.

There is no evidence that the prosecution of Assange is "politically motivated".

"I myself have advocated for leaks in cases where the US secrecy system is hiding abuse, corruption, or illegal acts".

"In order to determine the issue, the trial court [in the US] would examine the impact of the Wikileaks disclosures".

Judge rejects relevance of alleged CIA-linked surveillance and finds no evidence of a "politically motivated prosecution"

The fact that the government might gain an undue advantage against Assange due to their recording of his legal conversations and could modify their case against him was not addressed by the judge.

Judge's decision casts "a shadow over investigative journalism" First Amendment expert says