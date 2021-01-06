Society's Child
MASSIVE crowd of Trump supporters have gathered in DC for "March For Trump" rally
100 Percent Fed Up
Wed, 06 Jan 2021 17:38 UTC
Hundreds of thousands (possibly millions) of patriots have descended on Washington DC to show their support for President Trump and to put spineless Republicans on notice who refuse to reject electoral college votes from 6 contested states.
Democrat Mayor Bowser has blocked off the roads, making it nearly impossible for even the most seasoned traveler to navigate around the city. Restaurants are closed, making it next to impossible for these patriots to find food, and bathrooms are nowhere to be found. Additionally, the DC mayor, who refused to call in the National Guard when Black Lives Matter and Antifa were attempting to breach the perimeter of the White House has called in the National Guard to keep MAGA patriots in line.
Undaunted and committed to protecting and preserving free and fair elections in America, these patriots are pressing on, making their voices heard and putting the crooked Democrats on notice that they're not going to stand by and watch people with bad intentions steal their country.
Independent reporter Drew Hernandez captured an incredible pre-dawn scene of patriots waiting in line to clear security:
Here's another view of the incredible crowd of patriots waiting to get inside the Ellipse as they fill up the National Mall.
Here's a shot of the overflow crowd as patriots fill up the National Mall:
The huge crowd of patriots waiting patiently in line to make their way through security continues to grow:
Meanwhile, a massive crowd of patriots who've already been cleared by the US Secret Service can be seen standing on the Ellipse, a 52-acre park south of the White House and north of the National Mall.
Patriots who want a better view of the speakers, including President Trump, have opted to climb trees and wait in their limbs for the action to start.
Comment: ConservativeUS has publicized reports of suspected riot preparations in DC:
Dan Scavino gets the word out:
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has encouraged people to avoid downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday as law enforcement braces for the possibility of violent confrontations between pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters.
"Make no mistake: many of these individuals have stated that they are coming to the District to provoke residents and wreak havoc," D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said.
The Metropolitan Police Department is expecting a crowd larger than at two pro-Trump events in D.C. last year. The D.C. National Guard will assist with crowd management and traffic control, officials said Monday.
Thousands gathered at Freedom Plaza, just a block from the White House, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday to kick off the first event of the day.
All firearms are banned within 1,000 feet of where the signs are posted ahead of pro-President Donald Trump demonstrations against certifying the electoral college votes for the 2020 presidential election, Fox 5 reported.
The security should be at the highest level but it seems that stashes of bricks and propane tanks are left unguarded on the streets near Freedom Plaza.
Photo below:
A local patriot reveled a stash of brick left there overnight:
She also posted a video explaining the whole situation:
Later she found a stash of un-protected Propane tanks.
Like that wasn't strange enough a photo of an NBC News security member surfaced and the man was looking identical to Antifa rioters that we've seen all summer burning our cities.
This is strange given the fact that the DC mayor said that they are well prepared.
But of course that's not going to happen.
Its so predictable that Antifa is going to try and start something.
