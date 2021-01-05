European weather forecasters say about 2 meters (over 6 feet) of snow fell early Monday in parts of northern Italy's alpine region, blocking roads and burying cars and houses in some areas.From its Twitter account, the Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society posted video from Italy's northeastern area of Comelico, near the border with Austria.with more snow falling in the small village of Sappada, in the region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia.Italian firefighters said they carried out more than 100 operations to clear roads of snow.In the Veneto region, the firefighters report they used a snow cat - a large, tracked vehicle built for traveling through snow — to rescue a family stuck in a remote area.