"The precinct level estimates for Georgia and Pennsylvania indicate that vote fraud may account for Biden's win in both states. The voter turnout rate data also indicates that there are significant excess votes in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, and Wisconsin as well."

"This is not likely to have been caused by the general shift to absentee voting among Democrats, because the study controlled for in-person voting. In layman's terms, in precincts with alleged fraud, Trump's proportion of absentee votes was depressed — even when such precincts had similar in-person Trump vote shares to their surrounding countries. The fact that the shift happens only in absentee ballots, and when a country line is crossed, is suspicious."

An analysis of the 2020 presidential vote suggests that there were 289,000 "excess" votes for Joe Biden in states his victory over President Trump was small, and that differences in votes by neighbors were "suspicious."noted for his statistical analysis of guns in America,Lott, in his report tweeted earlier today by Trump, wrote:Lott, quoted often by Secrets on gun issues, and recently named a senior adviser for research and statistics at the Office of Justice Programs, presented his report as an independent model that shows the potential for fraud and other voting problems that should be considered as courts sort through suits challenging the election results.the typical discovery phase in fraud cases.Lott analyzed the voting inOne key difference was the difference in voting by people in neighboring counties. He found statistically significant differences "just across the street," suggesting potential vote tampering.In Fulton County, for example, where the campaign has alleged voting fraud, he found that Trump's rate of absentee voting was much lower than in the four neighboring counties in the 2020 election versus the 2016 election. He wrote:His analysis suggested that there wereUsing a similar analysis of DeKalb County, Georgia, another county where there are concerns, votes,potentially throwing the election to Trump."The estimates here indicate thatwrote Lott.