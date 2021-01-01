© TONY KARUMBA/GETTY



A man was disemboweled and trampled to death by an elephant in a vicious attack in Makueni, Kenya.Charles Mutisya, 73, was killed on Wednesday morning while tending to his farm in the Nthunguni area of Kibwezi East sub-county.The wild animal had strayed from the nearby Tsavo East National Park when it attacked the elderly man around 7 a.m.The man's body was taken to Makindu Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting an autopsy.Officers and rangers are currently patrolling the area, Naipeyan said.Many living in rural farming communities are at risk from attack by wild animals who call the land home."The girls had gone to attend nature's call in the open and they were wrapped in some dark color shawl or blanket," Junagadh's chief conservator of forest, SK Srivastava, told The Times of India. "It appears that the lions mistook the girl for some small animal. They killed the girl and dragged the body."The young girl, later identified as Bhavna Baria, had taken the trip with her cousin, Rekha.When the lions attacked, Rekha jumped into a nearby water tank and could only watch as her cousin was dragged away by the head, forest officials said."As the lions charged at them, Rekha jumped into a nearby water tank. However, the carnivores caught hold of the other girl, killed her, dragged her to a neighboring farm and partially ate her body," Ushman Nanavati, deputy conservator of forests, Gir Somnath social forestry division, told The Indian Express.Bhavna's body was dragged for up to 150 meters (164 yards) before the lions, which are believed to be three to four years old, ate her leg.Rekha screamed for help, alerting the family and a lion tracker who all raced to the scene. However, the felines remained unfazed and did not leave the body until a team from the forest department arrived."Our staff reached the spot immediately and tried to rescue the girl but couldn't. They recovered her body," Nanavati said.Villages attempted to frighten the animals away but to no avail."The carnivores could only be driven away only after around half an hour... By that time, the animals had eaten the lower limbs of the girl," Vanthali police constable Shailesh Sondarva said.