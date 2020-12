© unknown

"For the scenario, we modeled a fictional coronavirus pandemic, but we explicitly stated that it was not a prediction... We are not now predicting that the nCoV-2019 outbreak will kill 65 million people."

"Everything I own is being taken away from me. They have not given us money and they have shut us down. We cannot survive; my staff cannot survive..."

America's 614 billionaires saw their net worth

explode

by $931 billion in total.

"People who test negative for coronavirus could get a five-day freedom pass to attend big events or access public buildings, under plans being considered by public health experts running a trial program in England."

Such a system of totalitarian control, should it ever come into fruition, will have achieved in mere months what fascism could not in years:

About the Author:

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. Former Editor-in-Chief of The Moscow News, he is author of the book, Midnight in the American Empire, released in 2013.

Once it became clear to the Western elite that their subjects would readily accept draconian anti-Covid measures, it encouraged them to usher in a code-red lifestyle where there will be no 'return to normal' in the foreseeable future and, possibly, never.an exercise that simulated the outbreak of a pandemic "transmitted from bats to people that eventually becomes...transmissible from person to person."The simulation proved to be- from imagining a dramatic drop in air travel and business, to breaks in the global supply chain - that Johns Hopkins eventually felt compelled to release a statement saying their exercise was not intended to be a prophecy of future events."To be clear, the Center for Health Security and partners did not make a prediction during our tabletop exercise," the statement read, in what just might be the creepiest caveat ever.(the very same day, incidentally, that the Democrats presented articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the Senate),the Chinese city where the disease is said to have sprung to life. From there it has been a non-stop roller-coaster ride of government-sponsored insanity.Before continuing,with which the pandemic has been happening, that is,It should thus come as no surprise that the Democrats and Republicans would use the scourge to achieve some sort of advantage, demonstrating Machiavellian opportunism at its very best. Indeed, such is the nature of the political beast.For example,saying the U.S. leader responded too late to make a difference. Even Trump's use of the term 'Chinese virus' was slammed by his opponents as 'racist.' Meanwhile, it was the Democrats themselves who were the pioneers in taking the first draconian steps of locking down society to stop the contagion.This was all part of "flattening the curve" logic that would "buy time for hospitals to gear up for the onslaught..." Well,Today, although the survival rate for those infected with Covid-19 is reported to be in the neighborhood of 99.85 percentharsh lockdowns continue to wreak havoc, not least of all for small businesses.Consider the situation in California, wherewhich has shuttered, among other businesses, hair salons, barbershops, personal care services, movie theaters, wineries, bars, breweries, family entertainment centers and amusement parks. What is hard to fathom, however, isBy way of example, consider the tragic plight of Angela Marsden, the owner of Pineapple Hill Saloon and Grill in Los Angeles. In an effort to comply with the ever-changing anti-Covid rules, Marsden spent over $80,000 to build an outdoor patio so she could stay in business during the pandemic. With Newsom's latest lockdown restrictions, however, city officials denied her permission to serve clients on location, even in the parking lot.To add insult to injury, the authorities granted permission for a film company to set up a large outdoor eating area for its staff just across the road from where Marsden had built her patio."I'm losing everything," she exclaimed in a video posted to Twitter that has been watched almost 10 million times.Between April and September, at a time when thousands of small business were quietly getting crushed underfoot, according to the Washington Post.At the same time, at leastthis year, collectively cutting more than 100,000 workers, while at the same timeAs just one example, Walmart distributed more than $10 billion to its investors during the pandemic while terminating 1,200 office staff.To put these figures another way, since mid-March - when President Donald Trump declared a national emergency -Jeff Bezos, for example, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, saw his private wealth go from $73.2bn since the start of the crisis to a record $186.2bn.It would probably come as no surprise that the very individuals who helped pave the way for astronomic wealth generation among the 1 percent, are the same ones breaking their own rules. Governor Newsom and his wife, for example, attended a birthday party with a dozen friends at the French Laundry restaurant in San Francisco. Equally maddening is that Dustin Corcoran, the CEO of the California Medical Association, was also in attendance. And who could forget the photo of Nancy Pelosi walking through a California hair salon when such businesses were deemed 'super spreaders'?Such incidences only served to reinforce the idea thatwere specifically designed not to contain a contagion,After all, unhappy people have a tendency to vote out their leaders whom they believe are responsible for such dire circumstances. And with the mainstream media almost totally in the Democratic anti-Trump camp, placing the blame on the president has proven no difficult task.So where do we go from here? Now that we have reached the end of 2020, will the situation begin to improve? Will political leaders begin to loosen the screws and let some semblance of normality return once again?At this great loggerhead in human history, there has been much talk about creating 'freedom passes' that will be demanded from people before they are allowed to travel or visit any sort of entertainment again. Bloomberg reported in November:Already, five global airlines - United Airlines, Lufthansa, Virgin Atlantic, Swiss International Air Lines and JetBlue - have announced they will observe the so-calledto passengers on some flights from December."The project, developed by non-profit groupand backed by theuses a digital certificate downloaded to a mobile phone to show a passenger has tested negative for Covid-19," according to the Financial Times.It seems rather obvious where all of this is heading: mandatory vaccination for anyone who ever wishes to board an aircraft or visit another entertainment venue again. Over time,Yet what about the millions of people who have expressed extreme skepticism in being administered a vaccine that has been developed so quickly?Whatever the case may be, should such a plan of action become mandatory, peoples' lives will be entirely dominated by fears over a virus, together with an endless bureaucratic process of being tested and approved to move about. Vaccines will become a regular requirement since viruses are in a state of constant mutation, which makes them the authoritarians dream instrument of domination.In fact, today the people of London are fleeing their fair city not out of fear of the virus per se, but out of fear of the lockdown restrictions put in place by the authorities. To put it otherwise,and a person would have to be a fool to believe it could have turned out any other way.