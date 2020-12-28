Croatia earthquake map
© EMSC
This is the second powerful earthquake to rock the Balkan country this year. A 6.0-magnitude tremor earlier killed one, wounded several dozen others, destroyed multiple buildings in Zagreb, and left part of the capital without power.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a tremor has hit 49 km southeast of the Croatian capital of Zagreb, with the epicentre located at a depth of 2 kilometres. So far, there are no official reports about any casualties or damage caused by the quake.


According to reports, the quake damaged several buildings in the vicinity of Petrinja.