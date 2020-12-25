ATT outage
The scene on Second Avenue North shortly after an explosion the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
A widespread internet outage was reported in Nashville hours after a massive explosion downtown.

AT&T internet and phone service was disrupted in the area about 12 p.m. Friday.


Comment: The time of the explosion was approximately 6:30 am.


Users around the country reported disruptions in service but there was a concentration in the Nashville area and Middle Tennessee.

A handful of local police departments reported the outage was disrupting 911 access, including some non-emergency lines, in their jurisdictions.

Mt. Juliet residents can temporarily call 615-406-5849 for police assistance. Social media is being monitored as well, the department said.

Murfreesboro residents can call 629-201-5056 until further notice.

La Vergne residents can call 615-892-0168 or 615-416-4592.

Gallatin residents can contact 615-561-2080 or 615-561-2308 for all emergencies or other calls for service.

Williamson County residents: Those having an emergency now have to call 615-790-5550 or 615-790-5801.

Outage linked to explosion

The outages were reported several hours after an explosion in downtown Nashville that took place near an AT&T facility.

An AT&T spokesman confirmed the outage was linked to the explosion:
"Service for some customers in Nashville and the surrounding areas may be affected by damage to our facilities from the explosion this morning. We are in contact with law enforcement and working as quickly and safely as possible to restore service," said Jim Greer, an AT&T representative.

Nashville authorities said investigators think the explosion was an "intentional act" and sparked by a vehicle blast.