AT&T internet and phone service was disrupted in the area about 12 p.m. Friday.
Comment: The time of the explosion was approximately 6:30 am.
Users around the country reported disruptions in service but there was a concentration in the Nashville area and Middle Tennessee.
A handful of local police departments reported the outage was disrupting 911 access, including some non-emergency lines, in their jurisdictions.
Mt. Juliet residents can temporarily call 615-406-5849 for police assistance. Social media is being monitored as well, the department said.
Murfreesboro residents can call 629-201-5056 until further notice.
La Vergne residents can call 615-892-0168 or 615-416-4592.
Gallatin residents can contact 615-561-2080 or 615-561-2308 for all emergencies or other calls for service.
Williamson County residents: Those having an emergency now have to call 615-790-5550 or 615-790-5801.
Outage linked to explosion
The outages were reported several hours after an explosion in downtown Nashville that took place near an AT&T facility.
An AT&T spokesman confirmed the outage was linked to the explosion:
Nashville authorities said investigators think the explosion was an "intentional act" and sparked by a vehicle blast.
