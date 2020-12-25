© Reuters/Andrew Nelles



Police in Nashville, Tennessee believe that a massive Christmas morning explosion in the city "was an intentional act." The blast destroyed buildings and vehicles, and filled downtown Nashville with smoke and fire.The explosion occurred at around 6:30am local time near Second Avenue, according to city police.Three people were transported to hospital following the explosion, but none of their injuries have been reported as critical.However, the blast devastated a large stretch of Second Avenue, destroying the facades of buildings, smashing windows, setting vehicles on fire, and spewing thick black smoke into the air.Firefighters have asked the public to stay at least two blocks from the blast site as a precaution in the event of further explosions. Around 30 people have reportedly been evacuated.