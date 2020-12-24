A 65-year-old man died in a stray dog attack at Kuttippuram in Malappuram Tuesday night.Police identified the deceased as Sankaran, 65, of Vadakekalam house from Edachalam. Local children who went to play in the Bharathapuzha river bed saw Sankaran lying with bite injuries at around 6.30pm.Kuttipuram police said that Sankaran was weak and had underlying medical conditions and the stray dogs might have attacked him after he had collapsed on the river banks.Though the residents took him to the Kuttippuram Taluk hospital, and then to the Thrissur medical college, he died on the way. The funeral was held on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife Lakshmikutty, daughters Sindu, Vinodini, Preeta and son Subramanian.