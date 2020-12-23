Flooding struck in Jijel Province, Algeria 21 December 2020
© Algeria Civil Protection
Floods struck in the province of Jijel in northern Algeria after heavy rain from late 20 December 2020.

The weather station at Jijel-Achouat near Taher recorded over 140mm of rain in 24 hours to 21 December.

Civil Protection said they rescued 17 people in affected areas of Jijel Province, including the cities of Taher and Jijel, the provincial capital.

News agency Algeria Press Service (APS) reported that flooding caused the partial collapse of the El Kantara wadi bridge in Laâkabi district and swept away at least 18 vehicles in the area.



Algeria Civil Protection work to clear debris including damaged vehicles after the floods in Jijel, Algeria 21 December 2020
