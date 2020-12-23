Officials in Duque de Caxias city reported that Tuesday's storm left 150 people homeless and destroyed three houses

Southern Brazil has seen further heavy rain and flooding, this time in Rio de Janeiro State where at least 1 fatality was reported.

The floods in Rio de Janeiro come days after at least 12 people died and 9 were missing after severe flooding and landslides in Santa Catarina State.

In Rio de Janeiro State, at least one person died and 3 houses collapsed after severe floods in the Baixada Fluminense Region on 22 December 2020. Flash flooding turned streets to rivers, dragging vehicles along. Infrastructure was severely damaged. The municipalities of Duque de Caxias and Magé were the worst affected, according to local media reports.

Xerém in the municipality of Duque de Caxias recorded 224.2mm of rain in 24 hours to 23 December 2020.