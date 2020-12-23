© WTVM

The Muscogee County Republican Party is challenging the residency of over 4,000 voters.Wednesday, the Muscogee County Board of Elections held an emergency meeting on the matter by phone.The meeting came after a challenge was submitted by Alton Russell on behalf of the Muscogee County GOP, questioning the residency of voters registered in the county for the upcoming January 5 runoff election.Russell says the voters in question don't live in Georgia."So, this meeting today determined probable cause in that challenge," said Nancy Boren, director of elections and voter registration. "We will continue in this process in identifying those challenged voters and providing them with a provisional ballot,Alton Russell, chairman of the local GOP was not available for an in-person interview, but says they're not trying to keep anyone from being able to vote. He says his records simply indicate there are ballots on that list that are not residents of Muscogee County.Boren says the next steps will be notifying those 4,000 or so voters identified and providing them with information on a hearing date, time, and location to prove their residency.