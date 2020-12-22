© JMA



Intense explosive activity of the volcano continues characterized by near-constant eruptions.An explosions generated an ash plumes which reached approx. 1,968 ft-3,937 ft (600 m-1,200 m) altitude and drifted SW.Some of a lava bombs were ejected as far as 800 m away from the crater.In addition, the activity is accompanied with a strong glow from the Otake crater that suggesting rise of flux of magma within the volcano.The warning bulletin states that ballistic impacts of volcanic bombs and pyroclastic flows could affect an area of about 1 km distance from the main crater.Source: Japan Meteorological Agency volcano activity update 22 December 2020