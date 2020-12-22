iceland
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit Bárðarbunga volcano, under the ice cap of Vatnajökull glacier, yesterday at 11:37 am, mbl.is reports. Its source was at a depth of 1.7 km (one mile), 5 km (3.1 mi) southeast of Bárðarbunga.

Ten seconds before the earthquake hit, a tremor of magnitude 2.8 registered.

Information regarding seismic activity is available on vedur.is.