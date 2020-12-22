© KVERT



© Sentinel 2



A spectacular vulcanic explosion occurred from the crater at 12:20 local time today as volcanological observatory KVERT reported.Plume of ash rose to an altitude of 16,000 ft (4,876 m) and formed relatively large umbrella region in the upper part of the eruption column as can be seen in the image.A few hours later, at 19:30 local time on today evening, another strong explosion detected by Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo produced spectacular ash plume rising up to 28,000 ft (8,500 m) altitude and extended about 130 km to the southeast of the volcano.Incandescence continues to be observed in the crater identified in satellite data.The volcano's lava dome remains in a very active state.Source: Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team volcano activity update 22 December 2020