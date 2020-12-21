Observers map AMS event 7938-2020
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 80 reports (event 7938-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over Drenthe, England, Friesland, Gelderland, Groningen, Limburg, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Overijssel, Scotland, Utrecht, Vlaanderen, Wallonie and Zuid-Holland on Sunday, December 20th 2020 around 20:16 UT.

One video was uploaded to the AMS website. Credit: Frank Breedijk.

The meteor fireball can be seen in the top left corner at the 0:11 mark.