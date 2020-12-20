Families across North Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent have reported hearing a 'loud bang' this evening.The 'small explosion' was heard echoing across the streets of May Bank, Basford, Etruria, and Hanley with many wondering what was going on.Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed it was not called to any explosions in the area.But families have still been left scratching their heads and wondering what it was.Theories on social media have included a possible sonic boom from a jet, or loud noises used to scare away birds from land.