Earth Changes
Super cyclone Yasa slams Fiji bringing floods & landslides, wind gusts up to 214 MPH - 4 reported dead (UPDATE)
YouTube
Thu, 17 Dec 2020 14:09 UTC
The severe category five Cyclone Yasa was carrying wind speeds of, up to 240 kilometres per hour, when it made landfall on the island of Vanua Levu, with wind gusts of up to 345kph, Fiji's meteorological service said.
More than 1,000 evacuation centres, have been prepared across Fiji's two main islands, and the Government has declared, a "State of Natural Disaster" for the next 30 days to respond to the crisis.
It is urging residents to stock up on food and water, board up windows and move to higher ground if safe to do so.
The country is now under curfew until tomorrow morning, to keep people off the streets unless they are evacuating.
Damaging winds and rain have been lashing homes, and buckling trees all day, particularly on Fiji's outlying islands.
Flash flooding and landslides are likely in some areas, with the Government warning waves as large as 14 metres could slam the coast.
Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said 95 percent of the country's population — more than 850,000 people — were in the direct path of the storm.
"The impact forecast for this super storm is more or less all Fijians," Mr Bainimarama said in a video posted to Facebook.
Comment: Update: Xinhuanet.com reports on December 19:
Fiji reports 4 deaths due to tropical cyclone Yasa
Fiji has reported four deaths in total as of Saturday as a result of the tropical cyclone Yasa which battered the island nation over the past two days.
According to a statement by Fiji's National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) on Saturday, the latest cases are a 50-year-old man from the western side of Viti Levu, the main island, and another person from Ba also in one of the provinces in the western side of the main island.
This is in addition to the two cases that were confirmed dead by the National Disaster Management Office on Friday.
A reconnaissance flight left for Labasa, Vanua Levu on Saturday to carry out initial damage assessment in the outer northern maritime islands.
In a briefing at the Northern Emergency Operation Center, Fiji's Minister for Defence and Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu said on Saturday they need to know the situation on the ground in these islands so they can determine the volume of assistance.
Seruiratu added that the aerial survey will also cover areas in the northern side which were badly affected.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Office will deploy teams consisting of disciplined forces, essential workers and civil servants to distribute food rations and non-food items to villages and communities in the most affected areas of Vanua Levu, Fiji's second largest island.
NDMO Director Vasiti Soko said that they are sending 10,000 food packs for people in evacuation centers and for those in need as they conduct the initial damage assessments.
Soko added that in the meantime, they are prioritizing deployment of food and availability of non-food items to Vanua Levu.
The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is reminding shipping companies that restrictive travel remains in force for some islands such as Kadavu in the southern part of the country.
Soko said that any travel to these islands must be approved by the NDMO.
Meanwhile, all other maritime transport involving passengers and cargoes have resumed services from Saturday.
The tropical cyclone season in the South Pacific region runs between November and April every year and Fiji is expected to experience up to three tropical cyclones during the current season.
R.C.