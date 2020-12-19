© The Fiji Times



with wind gusts of up to 345kph

© The Fiji Times



A powerful "super storm" is has hit the Pacific Island, nation of Fiji this evening, bringing with it destructive, hurricane-force winds, flooding and massive waves.The severe category five Cyclone Yasa was carrying wind speeds of, up to 240 kilometres per hour, when it made landfall on the island of Vanua Levu,, Fiji's meteorological service said.More than 1,000 evacuation centres, have been prepared across Fiji's two main islands, and the Government has declared, a "State of Natural Disaster" for the next 30 days to respond to the crisis.It is urging residents to stock up on food and water, board up windows and move to higher ground if safe to do so.The country is now under curfew until tomorrow morning, to keep people off the streets unless they are evacuating.Damaging winds and rain have been lashing homes, and buckling trees all day, particularly on Fiji's outlying islands.Flash flooding and landslides are likely in some areas, with the Government warning waves as large as 14 metres could slam the coast."The Government is pleading with you to please move upland. We're expecting storm surges," Vasiti Soko, Director of Fiji's disaster office, said.Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said 95 percent of the country's population — more than 850,000 people — were in the direct path of the storm."The impact forecast for this super storm is more or less all Fijians," Mr Bainimarama said in a video posted to Facebook.