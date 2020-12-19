© REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki



'Outreach initiatives'

'Huge global coverage'

'Communications surges'

'Thrust by tragedy'

Jihadis You Pay For'

Unsurprisingly, the files make no acknowledgement of the fact this increasingly hostile environment for women in Syria directly resulted from foreign efforts to destabilise and depose its government.

prior to 2011, women and girls across the country were "largely able to participate in public life

Kit Klarenberg, an investigative journalist exploring the role of intelligence services in shaping politics and perceptions. Follow Kit on Twitter @KitKlarenberg