Earth Changes
Damaging floods and landslides strike Samoa after heavy rain
Floodlist
Fri, 18 Dec 2020 12:13 UTC
Apria recorded around 85 mm of rain in 24 hours to 17 December. Media reported the Vaisigano river broke its banks. Flooding swamped roads, causing severe disruption to traffic in the city. The Disaster Management Office called for extreme caution as the heavy rain continued and urged residents of some low-lying areas to evacuate their homes.
Samoa's Public Service Commission advised all employees except for essential services employees to stay home.
In a statement of 18 December, the Samoa Meteorology Division said "The active convergence zone with embedded heavy downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds remains slow moving over Samoa from the west. Periods of rain with heavy falls and thunderstorms as well as gusty winds are expected to affect the island chain through tomorrow. Increasing combine waves and swells of more than 4 metres are expected to impact coastal to open waters of Samoa tonight and will generate very rough seas and high surf for all of Samoa."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Damaging floods and landslides strike Samoa after heavy rain
- Judge ruling allows San Diego strip clubs and restaurant businesses to remain open
- Hungary amends Constitution to recognize parents as male and female
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- Irish man sentenced to two months in prison for failing to wear a face mask
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- Texas hospital botches vaccine PR stunt as nurse jabbed with EMPTY SYRINGE, but liberals say pointing it out is 'anti-vax'
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- 'Theft by a thousand cuts' report conclusive on election fraud, slams media cover up
- Christian purge envisioned during Biden/Harris administration by 'Secular Democrats of America'
- Supreme Court sides with churches challenging COVID-19 worship restrictions in Colorado, New Jersey
- Mexico's President slams lockdowns as a form of "dictatorship"
- FDA approves genetically altering pigs, to potentially make food, drugs, and transplants safer
- San Francisco to rename Abraham Lincoln High School because former president 'did not demonstrate that black lives mattered to him'
- Israel is responsible for unrest in the Middle East - Russia's ambassador to Israel
- Majority of Austrians REJECT Covid-19 vaccines and mass testing program
- Christian purge envisioned during Biden/Harris administration by 'Secular Democrats of America'
- Mexico's President slams lockdowns as a form of "dictatorship"
- Israel is responsible for unrest in the Middle East - Russia's ambassador to Israel
- Ireland paid millions for faulty ventilators that it never used
- US confirms cyberattack hit government networks, says it's ongoing
- The revenge of the Establishment is complete - the deep state Trump sought to overcome has conspired to defeat him
- 'Compared to you, we are squeaky clean': Putin blames West for betraying promises to Moscow and launching 'new Cold War'
- Sidney Powell working on RICO case against Dominion and Smartmatic - Will it stop there?
- Trump's last chance to snub the deep state
- Disgraced ex-agent Strzok's declassified messages give insider view of FBI's Trump campaign probe
- Bellingcat hates scrutiny, but possible ties to Western intelligence should be discussed when considering its 'work'
- A deeply divided America: When Deplorables Become Ungovernables
- 'Stirring up a Russia scandal to vilify Trump': Declassified Brennan CIA notes prove claims were political hoax
- US & Ukraine vote AGAINST anti-Nazi resolution proposed by Russia at UN General Assembly, eyebrows raised as Germany abstains
- Breaking: Attorney Phill Kline and IT expert J.R. Carlson Presser Wednesday exposing Mark Zuckerberg's dark money cash for chaos
- Enjoy your restricted Christmas because a total lockdown will follow - Britain's Ministers
- Fired, bumbling MI6 operative Christopher Steele turned inventing Russian 'intelligence' into a lucrative cottage industry
- Western media condemns Soros & US-government backed American NGO chief's expulsion from Russia, but ignores lobby group's funding
- Pelosi warns lawmakers they'll be barred from speaking on House floor without a mask
- Ice Age Farmer Report: The cyberpandemic has begun: SolarWinds + FireEye - Anything can happen now
- Judge ruling allows San Diego strip clubs and restaurant businesses to remain open
- Hungary amends Constitution to recognize parents as male and female
- Irish man sentenced to two months in prison for failing to wear a face mask
- Texas hospital botches vaccine PR stunt as nurse jabbed with EMPTY SYRINGE, but liberals say pointing it out is 'anti-vax'
- 'Theft by a thousand cuts' report conclusive on election fraud, slams media cover up
- Supreme Court sides with churches challenging COVID-19 worship restrictions in Colorado, New Jersey
- San Francisco to rename Abraham Lincoln High School because former president 'did not demonstrate that black lives mattered to him'
- Majority of Austrians REJECT Covid-19 vaccines and mass testing program
- Rhode Island governor caught telling citizens to 'stay home' before heading to wine bar...without a mask
- 2020: The Year we Let Ourselves be Infantilised and Dehumanised
- Biden's campaign manager calls for unity, then rips GOP: 'I'm not saying they're not a bunch of f***ers' - Megyn Kelly fires, 'unite, you f***ers'
- Freedom in Florida: DeSantis spars with reporter who suggests he's not enforcing enough mandates
- At least 250,000 suffered abuse in New Zealand's state care system, inquiry finds
- Critics remind Cuomo of the First Amendment after he bans sale of Confederate flag & 'other hate symbols' on state property
- Irony alert: Seattle councilmember calls police she defunded to report a crime she is effectively legalizing
- Oregon's new Secretary of State (Democrat) CAUGHT hosting birthday gathering in defiance of Governor's COVID orders
- Attorney testifies: 42,000 people voted in Nevada twice, another 20,000 non- residents voted
- Project Veritas scoop: Audio released of Assange warning US government of damaging leak of classified information
- Chicago mayor Lightfoot tries to suppress video of brutal police raid on WRONG HOME
- Maria Bartiromo: "Intel source" told me Trump did in fact win the election - It's up to Supreme Court to take the cases and stop the clock
- History of Israeli tech domination
- Flashback: The top five rigged US presidential elections
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- New evidence that Neandertals buried their dead
- Hidden network of Amazonian villages discovered by archaeologists
- Adapt 2030: Overlapping cycles of the ages, floods and civilization
- Neanderthal Y chromosome is much closer to modern humans than thought
- SOTT Focus: Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations
- Best of the Web: The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 years later and still the basis for humanity's survival
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the oligarchs
- Early human landscape modifications discovered in Amazonia
- Researchers offer new theory on Venus figurines
- Ancient Doggerland archipelago survived Storegga tsunami 8,000-years-ago
- Eight mile wall of 'breathtaking' prehistoric rock art discovered in Amazon rainforest
- FDA approves genetically altering pigs, to potentially make food, drugs, and transplants safer
- NASA Hubble telescope tracks dark storms on Neptune behaving oddly
- A new toy for Big Brother: This satellite can peer inside buildings, day or night
- Parting gift from 2020? NASA warns FIVE asteroids headed this way
- Ryugu asteroid samples prove to be beyond Japan's scientists' expectations
- Child's bones buried 40,000 years ago solve a longstanding Neanderthal mystery
- Humans may not be the only species to domesticate others
- Researchers synthesise a psychedelic that could treat depression without hallucinations
- Study finds mass extinctions of Earth's land animals follow a cycle
- New super highway network discovered in the Solar System
- Evidence of Ice Age cycles found in tiny ocean fossils
- New species of whale discovered off the coast of Mexico
- Flawed paper behind Covid-19 testing faces being retracted, after scientists expose its ten fatal problems
- Astronomers detect gigantic x-ray bubbles stretching out above and below the Milky Way
- SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES on attempted landing
- We should worry about Virtual Reality sex
- Unusual deep space signals in Antarctica defy explanation
- The world's first DNA 'tricorder' developed
- New knowledge of the 'abdominal brain'
- 'Havana Syndrome' likely caused by pulsed microwave energy, government study finds
- Damaging floods and landslides strike Samoa after heavy rain
- Komodo dragon savages worker at 'Jurassic Park' resort in Indonesia tearing open 'several parts of his body' in vicious attack
- Tornado hits near Tampa, Florida
- Heavy rain leaves 11 dead in the Itajaí Valley, in Santa Catarina, Brazil
- The elephants in the living room: Tuskers tear down village houses in Meghalaya, India - 3rd time in 3 months
- US: Deadly 'brain-eating amoeba' has expanded its range northward
- Record snowfall - More snow in parts of northeast US than all last season - over 3 feet in many areas
- Super cyclone Yasa slams Fiji bringing floods & landslides, wind gusts up to 214 MPH
- Army deployed as record snowfall of 7 FEET blankets parts of Japan
- Pittsburgh shatters snowfall record first set in 1890
- Helicopter footage shows huge landslide on British Columbia's central coast
- Bad weather leaves 234 towns and villages without electricity in 3 regions of Ukraine
- Severe thunderstorm warning across Sydney as flash floods hit New South Wales, Australia
- Woman trampled to death by elephant in Tamil Nadu, India - 5th for district in a week
- Destructive hurricane force winds causes severe damage to houses and streets in Yacuiba, Bolivia
- Record-breaking heavy snow up to 5 feet deep blanketing Japan
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits south of Sarangani, Philippines
- 210 roads in Himachal Pradesh, India closed for traffic due to snowfall
- Extremely icy conditions hit the city Kharkov, Ukraine
- Severe storm causes flooding in Porto Alegre, Brazil
- People across Ohio valley report loud, mysterious boom
- Bright meteor fireball over São Paulo, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks over Minnesota
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Tennessee nurse passes out on camera minutes after taking COVID-19 vaccine
- COVID-19 testing scandal deepens
- Coronavirus vaccine era
- Radiation from wireless devices may cause breast cancer, new study shows
- WHO (finally) admits PCR tests create false positives
- Coronavirus vaccine: why it's important to know what's in the placebo
- Direct cellular interaction between nervous and immune systems discovered
- Pfizer to assess report about 'potential serious allergic reaction' to Covid-19 vaccine after Alaska health worker is hospitalized
- Flashback Best of the Web: Herd immunity: Flawed science and mass vaccination failures
- Remdesivir is a scam like Tamiflu
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Shenanigans
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- 'Covishield' vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over 'adverse reaction'
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
Quote of the Day
A criminal is a person with predatory instincts who has not sufficient capital to form a corporation.
- Howard Scott
Recent Comments
... ... Deviant, inbred )ews = porn 'industry' [Link]
Christians are the apex of murderous culture. Married with modern technology and able to instill fear at a blink of an eye. Who has the means to...
Gotta love Mercola and all the work they're doing
But they do not care about the damage Lincoln did to the constitution. Oh, that's right the DNC doesn't believe we have one anyway.
Seems I remember reading somewhere, "We ought to obey God rather than man." Real Christians would not comply with state orders based on nonsense.