"We're here to discuss a monumental national achievement. From the instant the coronavirus invaded our shores, we raced into action to develop a safe and effective vaccine at breakneck speed. It would normally take five years, six years, seven years, or even more. In order to achieve this goal, we harnessed the full power of government, the genius of American scientists, and the might of American industry to save millions and millions of lives all over the world. We're just days away from authorization from the FDA, and we're pushing them hard, at which point we will immediately begin mass distribution,"

"Before Operation Warp Speed, the typical timeframe for development and approval, as you know, could be infinity. And we were very, very happy that we were able to get things done at a level that nobody has ever seen before. The gold standard vaccine has been done in less than nine months," he said.

"There's a source of confusion...one of the misperceptions out there is just because you get vaccinated with that second dose does not mean you should be participating in things like traveling in an out-of-control pandemic or that you're liberated from masks,"

"Everything applies until all of us get the two dose regimen and we don't think that's gonna happen until June or July."

"We don't know if vaccination prevents serious illness or does it also prevent you from getting infection entirely?"

