Comment: How did Reuters manage to predict - two months ahead of time - the current scenario of duelling electors?
It is theoretically possible for the governor and legislature, each representing a different political party, to submit two different election results, leading to so-called "dueling slates of electors."
Below are details of how that might play out.
What are electors?
The U.S. president is selected by 538 electors, known as the Electoral College, with electors apportioned based on each state's population. The popular vote in each state typically determines which candidate receives a state's electoral votes.
The U.S. Constitution and the 1887 Electoral Count Act govern the counting of electoral votes and any related disputes. The electors will meet on Dec. 14 to cast votes, which are then counted by Congress on Jan. 6 in a process overseen by Vice President Mike Pence in his role as Senate president.
What are dueling electors?
States with close contests between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden could produce competing slates of electors, one certified by the governor and the other by the legislature.
The risk of this happening is heightened in the battleground states of Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which have Democratic governors and Republican-controlled legislatures.
Comment: Of course, the only reason at least three of those states became 'close' is because of vote fraud. But we digress...
Some election law experts are concerned that an unprecedented volume of mailed-in votes and legal challenges will delay the outcome of the election for weeks, creating an extended period of uncertainty.
Trump has repeatedly said the election is rigged and made unfounded attacks on mail-in voting, which tends to favor Democrats.
If early returns show a Trump lead, experts say the president could press Republican-controlled legislatures to appoint electors favorable to him, claiming the initial vote count reflects the true outcome.
Governors in those same states could end up backing a separate slate of electors pledged to Biden if the final count showed the Democratic candidate had won.
Both sets of electors would meet and vote on Dec. 14 and the competing results would be sent to Congress.
Which set of electors would prevail?
Both chambers of Congress could accept the same slate of electors, which would almost certainly put the matter to rest.
The chambers could also split, which is more likely if the Republicans retain control of the Senate and Democrats hold onto their House majority.
Comment: And the outcome of that depends on the result of a run-off election in Georgia for the last two remaining US Senate seats... on January 5th, the day before the Electoral College votes go before each chamber of Congress!
If lawmakers cannot agree on a set of electors, the country will find itself in uncharted territory.
The Electoral Count Act, often described by academics as "unintelligible," seems to favor the slate of electors certified by the state's governor, according to Ned Foley, a professor at Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.
But Foley notes that some scholars and an analysis by the Congressional Research Service have rejected that conclusion.
Academics have sketched out several scenarios. Under one, Pence as president of the Senate could throw out both sets of a state's electors. Another contemplates that the House of Representatives would end up choosing between Biden and Trump. There is even a scenario in which the Speaker of the House, currently Democrat Nancy Pelosi, could become acting president.
Would the U.S. Supreme Court get involved?
The Supreme Court may be called upon to interpret the Electoral College Act to break any deadlock.
A Supreme Court ruling helped resolve the 2000 election in favor of George Bush over Al Gore, but that case was about a recount in Florida and the decision was reached before electors met to cast their votes.
"I think there will be legal challenges," said Jessica Levinson, director of Loyola Law School's Public Service Institute. "But I could see a court saying this would really be better left up to Congress."
Comment: That has indeed, effectively, come to pass, with the Supreme Court last week telling Texas and other states that they 'have no standing' to challenge the constitutional basis of the 'late' states' certifications of their dodgy election results.
Has this happened before?
In 1876, dueling electors in three states were deadlocked until a deal was brokered days before Inauguration Day.
The dispute was resolved after Republican Rutherford B. Hayes became president in exchange for withdrawing U.S. troops left over from the Civil War from Southern states.
"I hope it's a very low probability event but 1876 is a reminder that it is not zero and we have come very close to falling over that cliff in our history," Foley said.
Comment: So no, it hasn't really happened before. The only 'deal' Trump would take is one where he's president.
There are other 'unknowns' to the process of the apportioned EC votes being rubber-stamped by Congress on Jan 6th.
In addition to the prospect of Mike Pence - in his role as 'President of the Senate' - being handed sets of 'dueling electors' for 6 or 7 states, Senators/Representatives can raise objections as each of the EC votes per state are called out. Pence can choose to ignore them, or he can propose they be debated on their merits. If that starts happening on January 6th, you can see how what is ordinarily a formality could turn into a lengthy impasse lasting days or even weeks.