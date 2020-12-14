Landslide San Luis Municipality, Antioquia Department, Colombia, 12 December 2020.
Two people died in a landslide in Antioquia Department, Colombia on 12 December.

According to the Administrative Department of Risk Management of Antioquia (DAGRAN), the landslide occurred along the road between Bogota and Medellin, near the village of El Silencio in San Luis Municipality.

Six homes were destroyed in the landslide, leaving 2 dead and 6 injured. DAGRAN evacuated around 30 people.


Local media said the event was generated by the heavy rains in recent days.

This is the third deadly landslide in the department since November. A landslide occurred in Dabeiba Municipality on 13 November, destroying buildings and roads in the area and leaving at least 4 dead and 7 missing. Seven people died after a landslide struck in the village of Cachirime in Puerto Valdivia, Valdivia municipality on 23 November 2020.