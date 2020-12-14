Observers map for event 7648-2020
© AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 115 reports (event 7648-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Baden-Württemberg, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Fribourg, Grand Est, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Piemonte, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Rheinland-Pfalz and Vaud on Sunday, December 13th 2020 around 16:42 UT.

One video was uploaded (credit @flightlevel150) to the AMS website:


A resident of Fleurey-sur-Ouche also captured the event: