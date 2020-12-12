A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Punti tea estate in Patharkandi, Karimganj on Friday.The deceased, Raju Chasa, was rushed to a hospital after the incident, but he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.Locals said that the elephant had been roaming in that area for quite a long time and that the elephant was ill. According to the villagers, due to his illness, the pachyderm used to enter the residential areas of the village and destroy crops.Right after the incident, MLA Krishendu Paul, ranger Debojyoti Nath and Putoni Gaon Panchayat General Secretary Namita Gowala immediately reached the spot to take stock of the situation.Ranger Nath stated that he is discussing the matter of providing monetary relief to the family of the deceased with senior forest officials.Many people have lost their lives due to an elephant attack in this region. Locals also urged the officials of the forest department to take immediate measures.