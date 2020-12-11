A look at some of the California Democrat's statements and legislative history reveals a mixed bag: at times opposing the Chinese government's practices, but not when President Trump was involved.
"Director Ratcliffe said that China is the greatest threat, which does not match what we have been briefed on privately," Swalwell told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in August, when discussing foreign election interference. While China, Iran, and Russia had all been suspected of trying to impact November's election, Swalwell only focused on Russia, which he recognized as being the "one country that has a preference for Donald Trump."
But it doesn't stop there!
The Swalwell Scandal isn't about a one-off dalliance w/ a Chinese spy.
It's about:
1) He and the woman dated,
2) She bundled political cash for him,
3) She seeded staff into Capitol Hill, &
4) He serves on the Intel Committee.
Oh, and
5) Pelosi knew about the whole damn thing.
In May 2019, while he was in the middle of a short-lived presidential run, Swalwell called out China as a "bad actor," but also criticized Trump for taking them on. Swalwell told CNBC, referring to his own experience on the House Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet:
"I've seen first-hand the economic espionage that China commits and the adverse impact it has on American businesses. China has not been forthright in even admitting that intellectual property theft and technology transfer occurs. Nor is China transparent on its industrial subsidies. Curbing China's dishonest practices must be a part of any negotiation; as president, I would hold China accountable."
In a PBS interview posted 10 days later, however, Swalwell slammed the president for his opposition to China:
"We're in a significant trade deficit with China today. Going one on one with them in a trade war is ineffective, and the way the president is prosecuting it is incompetent. They're a bad actor on intellectual property, on dumping steel, on manipulating currency. That's not the issue."He focused on what he said was Trump's failure to unite allies in opposing China.
In 2017, Swalwell knocked Trump for his strategy when it comes to North Korea, recommending talking "to experts, allies, & China."
In past years, Swalwell has clearly opposed China on a number of issues.
In 2014, he supported the World Trade Organization's decision that said China violated international rules with their export restraints on rare earth elements.
In 2016, he co-sponsored a House resolution condemning China's dog meat festival and dog meat trade.
And in October 2019 he was among lawmakers from both parties who criticized the NBA and the Houston Rockets for their pro-China statements after then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong.
Swalwell may attempt to hide from this BOMBSHELL report...but there's no denying that Pelosi knew about the whole damn thing!
Comment: Swalwell has proven he is better at running his mouth than his brain.
