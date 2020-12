© Getty Images



"I've seen first-hand the economic espionage that China commits and the adverse impact it has on American businesses. China has not been forthright in even admitting that intellectual property theft and technology transfer occurs. Nor is China transparent on its industrial subsidies. Curbing China's dishonest practices must be a part of any negotiation; as president, I would hold China accountable."

"We're in a significant trade deficit with China today. Going one on one with them in a trade war is ineffective, and the way the president is prosecuting it is incompetent. They're a bad actor on intellectual property, on dumping steel, on manipulating currency. That's not the issue."

In the days since a bombshell report linked Rep. Eric Swalwell with a suspected Chinese spy, the congressman's record on China has come under scrutiny...THIS COULD GET REAL INTERESTING REAL FAST.A look at some of the California Democrat's statements and legislative historySwalwell told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow in August, when discussing foreign election interference. While China, Iran, and Russia had all been suspected of trying to impact November's election, Swalwell only focused on Russia, which he recognized as being the "one country that has a preference for Donald Trump."But it doesn't stop there!It's about:Oh, andbut also criticized Trump for taking them on. Swalwell told CNBC , referring to his own experience on the House Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, Intellectual Property, and the Internet:In a PBS interview posted 10 days later, however,He focused on what he said wasin opposing China.In 2017, Swalwell knocked Trump for his strategy when it comes to North Korea,In 2014, he supported the World Trade Organization's decision that said China violated international rules with their export restraints on rare earth elements.In 2016, he co-sponsored a House resolution condemning China's dog meat festival and dog meat trade.And in October 2019 he was among lawmakers from both parties who criticized the NBA and the Houston Rockets for their pro-China statements after then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong.Swalwell may attempt to hide from this BOMBSHELL report...but there's no denying that Pelosi knew about the whole damn thing!