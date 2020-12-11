Charging elephant
Three persons were killed in separate incidents of elephant attack in Chhattisgarh's Korba district in the last four days, a Forest Department official said on Thursday.

The latest attack took place early Thursday in which Budhmaniya Bai (50) was trampled by a wild elephant when she was sleeping at her farm in Ghaghra village in the Pasaan forest range, the official said.

Similarly, an elephant attacked Bandhano Bai (70) in Badgaon village in the Lemru forest range and she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, he said.

A 65-year-old man, Ghasiram Gond, was killed by an elephant in Birra village in Pasaan area on December 7, the official said.

The kin of the deceased were given instant relief of Rs 25,000 each while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh each will be handed over on completion of formalities, he said.

Several incidents of human-elephant conflict have been reported from the forested northern Chhattisgarh comprising Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

The region has witnessed several killings of villagers and widespread damage to houses and crops by the elephants. The state has also reported deaths of 15 elephants due to various reasons from June to October.