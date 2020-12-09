flood
(Translated from Brazilian Portuguese): A heavy rain that fell early tonight (8) in Uberlândia (MG), located in the Triângulo Mineiro, left the city with several flooding points. The Santa Monica neighborhood and the center were the most affected places. Drivers had their cars stopped because of flooding on public roads and some vehicles were driven by the current. Teams from the Civil Defense, the Fire Department and the Military Police (PM) were called in to respond to the occurrences.

Earlier, the Civil Defense issued an alert and confirmed that the city is on yellow alert due to the forecast of heavy rains. In case of emergency situations, residents should call the Fire Department (193), PM (190) or the agency itself (199). On Saturday (5), the city was also hit by a thunderstorm.




The Civil Defense also recommends that people avoid driving on flooded roads and wait for the rain to end in a safe place.

According to the National Meteorological Institute (Inmet), this week, residents of the states of Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Rio de Janeiro should expect heavy rains. The institute explains that the storms occur due to the South Atlantic convergence zone (ZCAS) - a phenomenon characterized by the accumulation of clouds - between the North and Southeast regions. The forecast is for storms accompanied by hail and gusts of wind.

Read more (article in Brazilian Portuguese): https://agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br/gera...