Heavy rainfall in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in early December 2020 caused deadly flooding in the city of Mbanza-Ngungu in Kongo Central Province in the western part of the country.Deadly flooding affected eastern parts of the country in late November in South and North Kivu provinces.More recently, heavy rainfall was reported in the capital, Kinshasa, with 69mm of rain falling in 24 hours to 07 December 2020.