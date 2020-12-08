Trieste tornado
"Today, on Dec 7th, 2020, an intense supercell storm rolled across the North Adriatic Sea and produced a tornado that hit the Port of Trieste city, Italy in the evening hours. Severe weather with large hail and damaging winds blasted across the Slovenian coast, and also the city of Trieste itself," reports Severe Weather Europe.

"Call it rare, historic, or whatever possible, the event is extremely rare! Lets us repeat... it is December 7th, a winter month and the Adriatic Sea and the city of Trieste are located in central Europe."


