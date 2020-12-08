"Call it rare, historic, or whatever possible, the event is extremely rare! Lets us repeat... it is December 7th, a winter month and the Adriatic Sea and the city of Trieste are located in central Europe."
Other recent rare or late-season tornadic activity includes:
- Large tornado hits Sakaka, Saudi Arabia - one of the largest ever documented in the region
- Confirmed tornado in Arlington, Texas causes some 'significant damage'
- Rare tornado outbreak hits northern parts of Turkish Cyprus causing widespread damage
- Rare late-season tornado confirmed in Ontario, Canada
- Rare tornado hits Antwerp, Belgium