Observers map for event 7440-2020
© AMS (screen capture)
The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 155 reports (event 7440-2020) about a meteor fireball seen over CT, DE, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, Ontario, PA, Québec, RI, VA and WV on Tuesday, December 8th 2020 around 00:31 UT.

For this event, AMS received one video.


Another video was uploaded to YouTube by Valery Gulyaev: