Reports of a 'massive boom' in Bath have been circulating since the early hours of this morning.Nobody seems to know what the noise was, which seemingly took place at around 12.22am (Sunday December 6).One person on Twitter said: "Anyone in Bath UK hear that? MASSIVE boom???"To which someone replied: "Yeah, what was it?"This comes after nightmare neighbours in Keynsham, near Bath, were banned from entering their home following excessive noise complaints.It is not believed this morning's apparent loud bang is related.Avon and Somerset Police were contacted for comment however they said that there were "no significant incidents" reported in Bath overnight.Avon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service have also been contacted in the hope they can shed some light on what the noise may have been.