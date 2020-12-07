Trump says 'no surrender' in Georgia, as enormous post-election rally crowd chants 'STOP THE STEAL'
Sun, 06 Dec 2020 20:10 UTC
Donald Trump has met his supporters in Valdosta, Georgia, in his first rally since election day, to support Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the upcoming January election. That's while the president himself is contesting results in the swing state, which has officially been called for Joe Biden. The former Vice President won the state by nearly 12,000 votes, according to certified results after recounts.
Trump, however, insists he won the election in the state, saying earlier he received "more LEGAL votes by far."
He added that his opponents have "cheated and rigged" the election, as the crowd chanted "Stop the steal!"
"Your governor could stop it very easily if he knew what the hell he was doing!" Trump responded.
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp was not present at the rally, after president earlier criticized him over the handling of the election in the state. At some point during his speech, Trump asked congressman Doug Collins if he wants to run for governor in two years instead of Kemp.
Trump urged his supporters to vote for the Republican senators, adding that if they don't, "the socialists and the communists win." He added that he will "never, ever surrender."
Should both candidates lose in January, the Senate would be balanced between 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats. In this case, presumed future Vice President Kamala Harris would cast the tie-breaking vote, putting the White House and both Houses of Congress in Democrat hands for the first time since 2011.
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared president-elect by the media days after the election took place. Despite Biden getting certified victories in enough states to claim the title, Trump continues to contest results in courts, claiming that "if you count the legal votes, I easily win."
Comment: Thousands that couldn't attend in person watched on one of the few fringe news outlets that will carry Trump events:
On Saturday night President Trump held his first rally since the Democrats pulled off their stolen election.It was a great speech actually, and is worth watching in full:
President Trump is still fighting for truth and justice to prevail. We are all praying for truth to prevail.
Right Side Broadcasting Network televised the massive rally. There were 258,000 people watching President Trump during most of the rally.
Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Day Teleprompter message on the Wednesday before the holiday. Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.
And even more Americans watched the President when considering two other additional YouTube channels - Georgia rally livestreams:RSBN; 276,605 watching nowTotal = 504,908
NTD: 159,008 watching now
DJT: 69,295 watching now
Update: More than 3.5 million have viewed the rally less than 12 hours later:
NTD 1,638,926 views
RSBN 1,317,602 views
DJT 369,313 views
Fox News 88,360 views
Fox Business 75,024 views
NewsNOW on Fox 58,163 views
11Alive 13,086 views
JeffMAC 6,156 views
RT 4,707 views
Total 3,571,337 views
