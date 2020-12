Sidney Powell and Lin Wood have raised the question of counterfeit election ballots from China.In an interview with Sean Lin from Brave Hearts , Sidney Powell confirmed that she's collected evidence related to fake Chinese ballots.She also gave an update on Lin Wood's election case in Georgia, saying the federal court of appeals has been fully briefed on it and may make a decision this Friday.At the state level, the Trump Campaign testified at a Senate committee hearing on Thursday.Attorney Jenna Ellis told us she thinks that the committee seemed very interested in the evidence like the surveillance video of alleged voter fraud taking place."I think it's been fantastic, and the legislatures, of course, seem very interested in our testimony, particularly the video, because that corroborates the affidavits that we already had," said Ellis.Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told Fox News that the video evidence the Trump Campaign presented was concerning and that the State Secretary, Brad Raffensperger, should be investigating it.We contacted Raffensperger's office, but they didn't get back to us before airtime.The governor says he's called for a signature-based audit of ballots, but that Secretary Raffensperger hasn't called for one.Kemp says it's Raffensperger's job to call for a signature-based audit.