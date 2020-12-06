Society's Child
Powell: Evidence of fake ballots continuing to arrive from China and Mexico
NTD
Sat, 05 Dec 2020 00:01 UTC
In an interview with Sean Lin from Brave Hearts, Sidney Powell confirmed that she's collected evidence related to fake Chinese ballots.
"We heard a video of somebody ordering ballots from China. We have evidence of a significant planeload of ballots coming in, and we have a witness that has said that they continue to come in because they intend to run counterfeit ballots in any runoffs or if they need them in recounts, too. So it hasn't stopped," said Powell.
Powell went on to say that they also have videos of ballots being transported across the U.S.-Mexico border.
She also gave an update on Lin Wood's election case in Georgia, saying the federal court of appeals has been fully briefed on it and may make a decision this Friday.
"They're gonna have to find, if they get it right, they're gonna have to find that the Georgia mail-out ballots, that they sent out like 1.6 million of or something, are not valid. Because the standards for filling out those ballots and voting [with] them is not the same standard required for people voting early, absentee, or in person. And you can't have multiple different standards for people to vote. It's an equal protection of the law violation under Bush vs Gore," said Powell.
At the state level, the Trump Campaign testified at a Senate committee hearing on Thursday.
Attorney Jenna Ellis told us she thinks that the committee seemed very interested in the evidence like the surveillance video of alleged voter fraud taking place.
"I think it's been fantastic, and the legislatures, of course, seem very interested in our testimony, particularly the video, because that corroborates the affidavits that we already had," said Ellis.
She says that they're tackling the alleged election fraud from two angles: through the legislature and the courts.
"Of course, we're on two tracks, where we have the state legislature hearings, and the state legislature can take action on their own. And we believe that they should with this very clear and convincing evidence of fraud. And then we also have the judicial track, where we're asking the judicial branch and judges to make sure to protect election integrity and compel the state legislatures to fulfill their constitutional obligations," said Ellis.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told Fox News that the video evidence the Trump Campaign presented was concerning and that the State Secretary, Brad Raffensperger, should be investigating it.
We contacted Raffensperger's office, but they didn't get back to us before airtime.
The governor says he's called for a signature-based audit of ballots, but that Secretary Raffensperger hasn't called for one.
Kemp says it's Raffensperger's job to call for a signature-based audit.
Comment: More from Gateway Pundit: See also: