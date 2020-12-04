© NTD Television



A Nevada hearing has revealed a host of election irregularities including: the obstruction of witnesses by the United States Postal Service; ballots cast by dead people; improperly calibrated signature verification machines; and election inspections where less than one-third of the GOP's demands were met.Since the election contest case was filed, a host of developments have occurred regarding officials receiving access to inspect voting systems and data revealing the extent of fraud in the swing state.One such development is thatconcerning wide-scale. The ballots were later "collected, turned in, and presumably counted.""There are multiple key witnesses who are whistleblowers with matching, independent stories supporting these issues, who USPS is trying to obstruct from testifying," the Nevada GOP notes.The state Republican Party is also putting forward a data scientist testifying to over 100,000 unique cases of illegal ballots.The findings come from an analysis of over two million records including Nevada state voter files, Nevada Election Day voter files, early voting files, consumer data files, and more.The findings revealWhile legal teams in Nevada that sought inspection of the voting machines and systems in Clark County saw their request granted, the Trump campaign legal team slammed the evidence they were offered as little more than a "guided tour."The inspection was "like trying to determine if a car had failed brakes without getting underneath the car":The forensic team requested the following 11 items:The machines used by the state to certify signatures were also"First, the signature images on file with the State which were used by the Agilis machine to compare to the signatures on the outside of the ballot werethan recommended by the manufacturer in order to allow the machines to operate properly. Second, the signature matching, thus reducing the accuracy of the machine immensely," the report notes.In addition to improper calibration and low image quality, Nevada law stipulates that "the clerk or an employee in the office of the county clerk shall check the signature used for the mail ballot in accordance with" detailed procedures,Despite this, Agilis machines independentlyThe hearing began on Thursday December 3rd at 1:30pm PST at the First Judicial District Court.