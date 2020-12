Stealing the elderly and mentally disabled vote is a well-documented and fraudulent election practice taking place across the nation. Specifically, voting "handlers" have been known to register to vote on behalf of these vulnerable citizens or force them to vote for the candidate they are representing.On November 2, 2020, in Otsego, Minnesota, a retired construction worker, developer, and land investor made one such declaration.In a sworn affidavit, this person witnessed "a busload of Severely Mentally Handicapped People who were forced by handlers to vote for Joe Biden." In great detail, the witness describes being at the Sherburne County Office and standing right next to a line of severely mentally handicapped people who were there for early voting, and watching them being taken, one by one, up to vote, with someone else (caretaker/handler) holding their hand and forcing them to make voting choices. The witness notes that "the caretakers were the ones making the voting choices for these handicapped people."There have been other instances of voter manipulation throughout the country. On November 6, 2020, in Limestone County, TX while purporting to act as their agent. Under Texas law, only a parent, spouse, or child who is a qualified voter of the county may act as an agent in registering a person to vote, after being appointed to do so by that person. If convicted, Brunner faces up to 10 years in prison for these offenses.In 2011, Minnesota resident Jim Stene voted in the presidential election and thought he was casting his ballot for President Gerald Ford. Stene, who suffers from anoxic encephalopathy, a severe brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, was living in a group home in Brainerd, Minn.A Brainerd resident said he witnessed the group home residents voting and said it appeared "they had no idea what was going on." He accused the group home staff of "forcing the vote, and they were telling them who to vote for, actually using candidates' names."According to the CDC, there are 61 million adults living in the US with a disability. 10.8 percent of those have cognitive disabilities. Protecting them from election fraud is extremely important.