Society's Child
Minnesota witness: Mentally handicapped individuals forced to vote for biden
UncoverDC
Thu, 03 Dec 2020 08:59 UTC
On November 2, 2020, in Otsego, Minnesota, a retired construction worker, developer, and land investor made one such declaration.
In a sworn affidavit, this person witnessed "a busload of Severely Mentally Handicapped People who were forced by handlers to vote for Joe Biden." In great detail, the witness describes being at the Sherburne County Office and standing right next to a line of severely mentally handicapped people who were there for early voting, and watching them being taken, one by one, up to vote, with someone else (caretaker/handler) holding their hand and forcing them to make voting choices. The witness notes that "the caretakers were the ones making the voting choices for these handicapped people." They literally held the handicapped person's hand in theirs and marked the ballot for them. The witness was close enough to see they were forced to vote for Joe Biden, and indicated that many of them could not even hold a pen by themselves and appeared unable to make voting decisions.
There have been other instances of voter manipulation throughout the country. On November 6, 2020, in Limestone County, TX, Attorney General Ken Paxton charged social worker Kelly Reagan Brunner with 134 felony counts of purportedly acting as an agent of election fraud. Brunner submitted voter registration applications for 67 residents of State Supported Living Centers (SSLC) without their signature or effective consent, while purporting to act as their agent. Under Texas law, only a parent, spouse, or child who is a qualified voter of the county may act as an agent in registering a person to vote, after being appointed to do so by that person. If convicted, Brunner faces up to 10 years in prison for these offenses.
In 2011, Minnesota resident Jim Stene voted in the presidential election and thought he was casting his ballot for President Gerald Ford. Stene, who suffers from anoxic encephalopathy, a severe brain damage caused by a lack of oxygen to the brain, was living in a group home in Brainerd, Minn. He and other residents of the home were taken to the Crow Wing County auditor's office on Oct. 29 to vote by absentee ballot. Stene's father charged in an affidavit that "a voter crime was committed ... because James is mentally incompetent and is very coachable." He feared his son, and many others like him could be used to swing elections across the nation. A Brainerd resident said he witnessed the group home residents voting and said it appeared "they had no idea what was going on." He accused the group home staff of "forcing the vote, and they were telling them who to vote for, actually using candidates' names."
According to the CDC, there are 61 million adults living in the US with a disability. 10.8 percent of those have cognitive disabilities. Protecting them from election fraud is extremely important.
