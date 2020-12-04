We now know that a pipe never burst.

WATCH:

The Georgia Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing on Thursday on the massive election fraud in the state.President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 110,000 votes in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden Fulton County stopped counting ballots after a pipe burst.Poll watchers were kicked out of the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night after a burst pipe caused flooding.It was all a lie in order to kick out poll watchers while a few crooks stayed behind to count illegal ballots for Joe Biden.Trump's legal team showed a video from the State Farm Arena tabulation center when poll workers were told to leave at 10:25 PM.Close up photo of the suitcases being wheeled out from under tables: