Comment: This won't mean much to the sleeping masses, who are by now used to being told what to do in their homes, but we'd just like to note for the record: 'told ya so!' Decades ago, we said this is where things would end up if people (smokers and non-smokers alike) accepted the fascist smoking bans in bars and restaurants...
Smokers in the Golden Gate City have been banned from smoking tobacco in their apartments, but smoking a marijuana joint inside is perfectly fine, officials announced Tuesday.
The Board of Supervisors approved the new law in 10 to 1 vote, making San Francisco the largest city in the country to adopt the tough measure against tobacco smokers, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Lawmakers originally proposed to ban marijuana smoking in buildings, but they reversed their position after cannabis activists protested that it was the only legal place they could smoke.
Tobacco smokers argued the new law violated their rights especially while living in their homes. However, officials greenlighted the bill citing secondhand smoking concerns.
"Secondhand smoke causes harm & everyone should have clean air to breathe where they live," tweeted San Francisco Board of Supervisors president Norman Yee.
Cigarette smoking has killed more than 480,000 people in the US every year, including over 41,000 deaths caused by secondhand smoke exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Comment: No, tobacco does NOT kill 'half a million Americans annually.' In fact, there's no evidence tobacco 'kills' anyone.
Doctors do though.
As for govts, no one's keeping count.
Again, while they attempt to literally eradicate tobacco, note their encouragement to smoke cannabis.
Clearly, one is good for you and the other is not.
We leave it to readers to figure out which is which.
