Earth Changes
Flooding in southern provinces of Thailand after heavy rainfall
Assawin Pakkawan
Bangkok Post
Tue, 01 Dec 2020 11:06 UTC
Bangkok Post
Tue, 01 Dec 2020 11:06 UTC
In Songkhla, Nam Krachai five-way junction - which connects Muang, Hat Yai, Chana and Singha Nakhon districts - at Moo 2 village in tambon Phawong, Muang district, was about 40 centimetres under water on Tuesday morning.
The old Kanchanawanich road to Hat Yai, in particular, was impassable. Many cars were left stalled in the water along the road.
The heavy flooding caused Songkhla municipality to close six schools and all nurseries under its jurisdiction for one day for the children's safety.
Many parts of the municipal area were inundated, with Tao-it community and downtown Songkhla hit hardest.
In Phatthalung, water levels rose in many districts, particularly at Ban Dan Lod in tambon Khuan Saothong municipality of Tamot district. In some places the water was waist high.
The meteorological centre for the South's eastern coast forecast heavy to very heavy rain in many areas along the eastern coast from Tuesday to Friday due to the northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and a low pressure wedge in the lower South China Sea moving westward onto upper Malaysia.
Heavy to very heavy rain was forecast for Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Thursday and Friday, heavy to very heavy rain was forcast to continue in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala andNarathiwat.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ivy League epidemiologist says hard data don't convey COVID crisis on campus
- UK supermarkets paying out millions to shareholders while receiving nearly £2 billion in emergency government assistance
- Taal Volcano in the Philippines records 5 earthquakes in 24 hours
- The digital 'Iron Curtain' descends
- Dr. Wodarg and Dr. Yeadon request a STOP of all corona vaccination studies due to safety concerns and call for co-signing the petition
- Flooding in southern provinces of Thailand after heavy rainfall
- British Columbia glaciers 38% thicker than expected, surprising study finds
- CNN's Zucker 'encouraged' invoking 9/11 terror to urge Trump to allow a Biden transition
- San Jose mayor 'apologizes' after getting caught gathering with his family for Thanksgiving in defiance of California Covid order
- Trump legal team slams Bill Barr comments on voter fraud, 'There hasn't been any semblance of a DOJ investigation'
- Australian mom allegedly stabbed 100 times, beheaded by 'demon' daughter
- Scientists identify gene responsible for aging of human cells
- Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Balleny Islands region, South Pacific Ocean
- Nuremberg Trials started 75 years ago and the crimes of global medical tyranny are yet to see justice
- AG William Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe to continue work should a Biden administration come to office
- 2021 is already optimized for failure - thanks to the thinking of elite 'insiders'
- Hungary and Poland resist EU diktats and push 'Great Reset' agenda further afar
- Mysterious Utah monolith disappears, another appears in ROMANIA then vanishes
- 'No Covid-19 vaccine, no normal life' - UK minister
- Arecibo telescope has collapsed
- San Jose mayor 'apologizes' after getting caught gathering with his family for Thanksgiving in defiance of California Covid order
- Trump legal team slams Bill Barr comments on voter fraud, 'There hasn't been any semblance of a DOJ investigation'
- Nuremberg Trials started 75 years ago and the crimes of global medical tyranny are yet to see justice
- AG William Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe to continue work should a Biden administration come to office
- 2021 is already optimized for failure - thanks to the thinking of elite 'insiders'
- Hungary and Poland resist EU diktats and push 'Great Reset' agenda further afar
- 'No Covid-19 vaccine, no normal life' - UK minister
- Deep State hack Schumer proposes Senate hold Biden's cabinet confirmation hearings BEFORE inauguration
- Trump campaign files suit over 221,000 ballots in Wisconsin
- Trump behaved no worse than JFK or Clinton - all these 'Orange Man Bad' cries only hurt the media
- Western focus is 'Russian disinformation', but the real problem is 'British disinformation' as the Carole Cadwalladr libel case reveals
- Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to Trump
- More hypocrisy: LA County Supervisor dines at restaurant hours after voting to ban outdoor dining
- Biden picks notoriously gaff-prone Psaki as future press sec along with 'toxic track record' Tanden as budget office director
- Moderna needs US & EU to grant emergency authorization to experimental Covid-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: America's Future is Liberal Fascism Sporting a Smiley Shirt and Armed with a Syringe
- The Covid-19 celebrity humanitarianism: Sean Penn and the Great Reset, funded by Bill Gates and the Clinton Foundation
- A US color revolution 'comes home to roost' in the 2020 election
- Reports of alleged US Army raid on German server may stem from separate incident, say experts
- British Army spies wage 'information war' against anti-vaxx content online
- Ivy League epidemiologist says hard data don't convey COVID crisis on campus
- UK supermarkets paying out millions to shareholders while receiving nearly £2 billion in emergency government assistance
- The digital 'Iron Curtain' descends
- Dr. Wodarg and Dr. Yeadon request a STOP of all corona vaccination studies due to safety concerns and call for co-signing the petition
- CNN's Zucker 'encouraged' invoking 9/11 terror to urge Trump to allow a Biden transition
- Australian mom allegedly stabbed 100 times, beheaded by 'demon' daughter
- Mysterious Utah monolith disappears, another appears in ROMANIA then vanishes
- Arecibo telescope has collapsed
- Portuguese restaurant owners hold HUNGER STRIKE in front of parliament, as Covid lockdown cripples hospitality sector
- Tara Reade & Rose McGowan: Surviving rape culture and the Democratic cult
- Michigan illegally counted or ignored 500K ballots, lawsuit claims - as state hearing brings more evidence of massive vote fraud
- UK High Court disallows use of puberty blockers in children under 16—Keira Bell wins her case
- Feminism gone mad: Nasdaq threatens 75% of listed companies with order to appoint women & LGBT or other 'diverse' directors to board - or else
- New York congressional race all tangled up as both Democrat and Republican claim lead by a DOZEN votes
- 'I want blood': Rachel Maddow's audience fired up over NYT story baselessly accusing 'Russian hackers' of attacking US hospital
- Arizona certifies election result as state hearing presents evidence of massive fraud
- New York Governor Cuomo calls coronavirus 'the Grinch,' but critics say he's the real villain
- Germany: Driver kills 4, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone
- Articles of impeachment filed against GOP Ohio governor over coronavirus orders
- 'Woke folk' strike again? Eyerolls after UK uni students call for banning the word 'black' as a negative adjective
- Eight mile wall of 'breathtaking' prehistoric rock art discovered in Amazon rainforest
- Mouthless 'alien mask' found at late Chalcolithic mound in Bulgaria
- New Karahantepe settlement 'may be older than Göbeklitepe'
- The art of political lying
- Ancient blanket made from turkey feathers
- Barbegal water mills: Unique hydraulics of 'world's earliest known industrial plant' revealed
- Californian cave artists may have used hallucinogens
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Scientists identify gene responsible for aging of human cells
- Unknown space object just skimmed past Earth and scientists still don't know what it is
- Frozen Bird Found in Siberia is 46,000 Years Old
- Sun ejects biggest solar flare in years - comes ahead of next active cycle
- Hope for Mars Missions: New Technology Can Extract Water and Fuel from Salty Water
- Best of the Web: The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic
- AI program capable of predicting protein shapes, could 'revolutionize' medical research
- Chernobyl fungus could shield astronauts from cosmic radiation
- CNO energy-production mechanism detected in our Sun
- 'Superbolts' detected above atmosphere are over 1,000 times brighter than normal lightning
- Chromosomes revealed to look different than expected in never seen before 3D image
- Mitochondrial changes key to health problems in Space
- Scientists propose new way of ordering the elements
- Medicinal plant may have evolved camouflage to evade humans
- SOTT Focus: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Electronic skin that can feel
- The behavior of tiny liquid droplets are forcing a cell biology rethink
- CIA document reveals remarkable 'paranormal writing' abilities
- Fire ants love the smell of dirt
- 'No evidence' that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
- Taal Volcano in the Philippines records 5 earthquakes in 24 hours
- Flooding in southern provinces of Thailand after heavy rainfall
- British Columbia glaciers 38% thicker than expected, surprising study finds
- Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Balleny Islands region, South Pacific Ocean
- Semeru volcano erupts on Java, Indonesia
- Stunning dragon-like sea creatures wash up on beach in Cape Town, South Africa
- Rare nine-legged octopus discovered by fisherman off the coast of Japan
- Anglers off coast of Virginia reel in massive fish usually found in tropical waters, possibly set record
- First day of summer in Australia sees temperatures reach a blistering 48C while SNOW is forecast for one state
- 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits off southern Alaska
- Flooding and severe hailstorm hits 2 departments of Bolivia
- Giant 'earthquake fish' caught after 2 quakes strike eastern Taiwan
- Dozens of parrots found dead on mobile phone mast in the Philippines
- Mystery as hundreds of birds kill themselves flying into apartment block in Inner Mongolia, China
- 6.3-magnitude earthquake hits Salta, Argentina - 2nd powerful quake for the province within 31 hours
- Very deep M6.3 earthquake hits Primor'ye, Russia
- M3.7 earthquake hits Burladingen, Germany
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the northern Argentine province of Salta
- Heavy snow and lowest-maximum-temperature-records fall across India
- Temperature extremes: Severe fire danger for Australia as November high temperatures smash records
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- How COVID-19 vaccine can destroy your immune system
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN - Masks Still Don't Work. Meat is Still Good For You
- The strangely unscientific masking of America
- The genetics of side-effects
- Meat is Magnificent: Water, Carbon, Methane & Nutrition
- Here's why you should skip the COVID vaccine
- Best of the Web: Activating the vagus nerve could lower your risk for Covid-19 and other inflammatory conditions
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- American with rare muscle atrophy walks again thanks to treatment in Russia - US doctors gave him no chance of recovery
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- Best of the Web: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
- Stamping on the 'anti-vaxxers'
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live Not By Lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
Quote of the Day
Those who follow the great part of themselves become great men, and those who follow the small part of themselves become small men.
- Mencius
Recent Comments
Wow what a find! And in an age where a sub-species of deep sea slug is exciting.
What bullshit. The democrats were talking about the possibility of Trump losing and refusing to leave the White House before Biden ever retreated...
"US attorneys generally leave office after a new president takes office, but a special counsel is difficult to fire without potentially severe...
My heart doubts the anglosphere has any resistance left in them.
Schumer is delusional. He probably wanted Biden inaugurated before election day as well. Schumer's presence in the senate is proof of vote fraud,...