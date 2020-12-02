© Assawin Pakkawan



Heavy rain on Monday night caused new flooding in many parts of the southern provinces of Songkhla and Phatthalung.In Songkhla, Nam Krachai five-way junction - which connects Muang, Hat Yai, Chana and Singha Nakhon districts - at Moo 2 village in tambon Phawong, Muang district, was aboutThe old Kanchanawanich road to Hat Yai, in particular, was impassable. Many cars were left stalled in the water along the road.The heavy flooding caused Songkhla municipality to close six schools and all nurseries under its jurisdiction for one day for the children's safety.Many parts of the municipal area were inundated, with Tao-it community and downtown Songkhla hit hardest.In Phatthalung, water levels rose in many districts, particularly at Ban Dan Lod in tambon Khuan Saothong municipality of Tamot district.Heavy to very heavy rain was forecast for Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat on Tuesday and Wednesday.On Thursday and Friday, heavy to very heavy rain was forcast to continue in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala andNarathiwat.