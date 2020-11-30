Yes, you read that correctly. That would equate to Joe Biden bagging 99.4% of that enormous chunk of votes. That one batch alone would have flipped the state to Biden.
This bombshell was dropped last Wednesday at the Wyndham Hotel in Gettysburg. The November 25 hearings, which began at 12:30 p.m. and ran for nearly four hours, were convened at the request of Senator Doug Mastriano (R-Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties). It was sponsored by the Senate Majority Policy Committee, chaired by Sen. David Argall (R-Berks/Schuylkill). Mastriano has called what happened "unacceptable," and has called for the resignation of Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
This particular gem was provided by Ret. Col. Phil Waldren, a former combat officer with a background in Army information and electronic warfare. Waldren, who testified along with Rudy Giuliani's team, brought to the hearing his considerable expertise in analysis of election-data fraud.
After Waldren presented his material, the chair opened the floor for questions. Rudy Giuliani went first, asking Waldren to clarify what his analytics team means when they talk about "spike anomalies" in voting patterns. These, as Waldren defines them, are "events where a numerical amount of votes are processed in a time period that is not feasible or mechanically possible under normal circumstances." Waldren showed a chart with a shocking example of an apparent massive dump of votes for Joe Biden.
Giuliani pressed Waldren for clarification regarding this unbelievable "Biden injection of votes." Here's the exchange:
Waldren: At the very beginning of the chart, where there's a circle that says "On Election Day," what that indicates is there's a spike in loaded votes. 337,000-plus-or-minus-some votes that were added in there in one big batch. So that was an anomaly in the reporting. Normally you would expect to see a smooth curve going up, not any big spikes, that's kind of what Greg was talking about, the anomalies of loading and uploading those votes. So that big spike that occurs there is a prime indicator of fraudulent voting.That's roughly 570,000 votes for Biden and 3,200 for Trump. Biden scooped up this enormous batch by 99.4%. Incredible. Impossible. Scandalous.
Giuliani: And that's [a total of] 604,000 votes in 90 minutes, is that right?
Waldren: Correct, this is [shows chart] 337,000 votes in that period of time.
Giuliani: And when you look at this entire curve, with all these spikes, can you calculate how much of a vote that accounted for for Biden, and how much for Trump?
Waldren: Close to 600,000. I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand that all those spikes represent overtime.
Giuliani: For Biden?
Waldren: Correct.
Giuliani: And how much for Trump?
Waldren: I think it was a little over 3,200.
When Waldren said this, the audience in the room gasped in shock. (To watch the exchange, and the entire hearing, click here. This exchange begins at 1:28:00.)
If what Waldren alleges here is true, then this would constitute one of the most insidious examples of documented voter fraud in the history of American presidential politics. This one spike alone would have erased Donald Trump's 600,000-vote lead over Joe Biden late Tuesday night, November 3. Biden has reportedly won Pennsylvania by about 70,000 votes. This one swing would have done it. If this is true, then this episode alone might well constitute a smoking gun affirming a fraudulent election in Pennsylvania.
And yet, this electoral bombshell has been completely ignored by the mainstream press. The only national sources that I could find reporting it were RealClearPolitics, Breitbart, and Greg Kelly of Newsmax TV. The video link that I've provided is courtesy of Right Side Broadcasting Network a conservative source, filling a gap vacated by shameless mainstream "news" sources which avoided the hearing like the plague.
I ask: Is this accurate? What happened here? Who or what could have flipped votes like this? Who was responsible? How does this occur? Is this real? Does this not have the potential to remove Pennsylvania from Joe Biden's column? At the least, should it make the Pennsylvania vote uncertifiable for either Biden or Trump?
And yet, this was just one of many striking claims by Waldren and others throughout the nearly four hours of hearings.
Another stunner, according to Waldren (see the 1:32:00 mark), is that a total of 1,823,148 mail-in ballots were sent out by the Commonwealth, and yet 2,589,242 mail-in ballots were counted in the final vote tally for the state. Thus, there are allegedly some 766,000 mail-in ballots unaccounted for. Rudy Giuliani observes that these 766,000 ballots "appeared from nowhere." Neither the Pennsylvania secretary of state nor governor addressed this alleged massive discrepancy. (As I write, the website of the Pennsylvania secretary of state's office has information posted that disputes these numbers. Presumably, Waldren would say that this data was changed.)
Trump's critics will want to dismiss the hearings as a partisan spectacle hosted by Pennsylvania Republican legislators. You can't do that. A real journalist would see enough here to at least merit making some phone calls or sending a few emails. It's not rocket science, press boys and girls. Do your jobs!
For the record, likewise egregious voter spikes have reportedly occurred in Michigan, Georgia, and Wisconsin. One analysis has targeted these four incidents of "voter updates":
1. An update in Michigan listed as of 6:31AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 141,258 votes for Joe Biden and 5,968 votes for Donald Trump
2. An update in Wisconsin listed as 3:42AM Central Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 143,379 votes for Joe Biden and 25,163 votes for Donald Trump
3. A vote update in Georgia listed at 1:34AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 136,155 votes for Joe Biden and 29,115 votes for Donald Trump
4. An update in Michigan listed as of 3:50AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 54,497 votes for Joe Biden and 4,718 votes for Donald Trump
Comment: Analysis from this source states:
Four individual updates...are profoundly anomalous; they deviate from a pattern which is otherwise found in the vast majority of the remaining 8,950 vote updates. We further find that if these updates were only more extreme than 99% of all updates nationally in terms of their deviation from this generally-observed pattern, that, holding all else equal, Joe Biden may very well have lost the states of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia, and that he would have 42 fewer Electoral votes — putting Biden below the number required to win the Presidency. ... We merely show that the data, adjusted appropriately to remove differences in size and political leaning between states, does follow a certain pattern, and that four key vote updates deviate profoundly from that pattern.
Likewise, these incidents could have flipped the respective state into Joe Biden's win column. I could go on and on. See the affidavit of Russell Ramsland of Allied Security Systems detailing the numerous instances of "physical improbabilities" in the voting tabulations (and election results) in Michigan. If your mind and heart is open, you can't but be shocked by this.
But Back to Pennsylvania, which is my focus here.
Could some reporter at some mainstream media outlet — one with a modicum of journalistic integrity and decency — pause to take some time to try to determine if these claims are accurate? Could just one "journalist" with access to Joe Biden ask for his reaction? How long would it take for Donald Trump to be grilled by a pack of ravenous reporters if Joe Biden had been potentially victimized like this?
And given that the media will not give these claims a hearing, could the U.S. Senate give them a hearing? There's enough here that demands investigation.
Whether you like Donald Trump or not, whether you voted for him or not, this should concern every American. If this were Joe Biden being victimized, I would likewise protest. The media sure as heck would. This is not right.
About the Author:
Paul Kengor is professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa., and senior academic fellow at the Center for Vision & Values. Dr. Kengor is author of over a dozen books, including A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Communism, and Dupes: How America's Adversaries Have Manipulated Progressives for a Century.
