Waldren: At the very beginning of the chart, where there's a circle that says "On Election Day," what that indicates is there's a spike in loaded votes. 337,000-plus-or-minus-some votes that were added in there in one big batch. So that was an anomaly in the reporting. Normally you would expect to see a smooth curve going up, not any big spikes, that's kind of what Greg was talking about, the anomalies of loading and uploading those votes. So that big spike that occurs there is a prime indicator of fraudulent voting.



Giuliani: And that's [a total of] 604,000 votes in 90 minutes, is that right?



Waldren: Correct, this is [shows chart] 337,000 votes in that period of time.



Giuliani: And when you look at this entire curve, with all these spikes, can you calculate how much of a vote that accounted for for Biden, and how much for Trump?



Waldren: Close to 600,000. I think our figures were about 570-some-odd-thousand that all those spikes represent overtime.



Giuliani: For Biden?



Waldren: Correct.



Giuliani: And how much for Trump?



Waldren: I think it was a little over 3,200.

this episode alone might well constitute a smoking gun affirming a fraudulent election in Pennsylvania.

Thus, there are allegedly some 766,000 mail-in ballots unaccounted for.

1. An update in Michigan listed as of 6:31AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 141,258 votes for Joe Biden and 5,968 votes for Donald Trump

2. An update in Wisconsin listed as 3:42AM Central Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 143,379 votes for Joe Biden and 25,163 votes for Donald Trump

3. A vote update in Georgia listed at 1:34AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 136,155 votes for Joe Biden and 29,115 votes for Donald Trump

4. An update in Michigan listed as of 3:50AM Eastern Time on November 4th, 2020, which shows 54,497 votes for Joe Biden and 4,718 votes for Donald Trump

Paul Kengor is professor of political science at Grove City College in Grove City, Pa., and senior academic fellow at the Center for Vision & Values. Dr. Kengor is author of over a dozen books, including A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Communism, and Dupes: How America's Adversaries Have Manipulated Progressives for a Century.