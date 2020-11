The structures of the perceptible universe, they say, are astonishingly comparable to the neuronal networks of the human brain.Anat the University of Bologna and aat the University of Verona have claimed that the brain resembles the universe. The two Italian researchers came up with the galaxy-brain theory that is out of this world:University of Bologna astrophysicist Franco Vazza and University of Verona neurosurgeon Alberto Feletti document the extraordinary similarities between the cosmic network of galaxies and the complex web of neurons in the human brain. The detailed study was published in the journal Frontiers in Physics showcasingaccording to the researchers.The brain itself contains an estimated 69 billion neurons, while the visible universe is comprised of at least 100 billion galaxies,. Even more intriguing both galaxies and neurons only account for about 30 percent of the total masses of the universe and brain. Further, both galaxies and neurons arrange themselves like pearls on a long string. Beginning from the shared features of the two systems, the two researchers examined a simulation of the network of galaxies in comparison to sections of the cerebral cortex and the cerebellum. Their purpose was to inspect how matter variations propagate.In the case of galaxies, the remaining 70 percent of mass is dark energy. The equivalent in the human brain, the pair said was water."We calculated the spectral density of both systems," Vazza said in a statement about the experiment. "This is a technique often employed in cosmology for studying the spatial distribution of galaxies." he added, "but, of course, on a larger scale that goes from 5 million to 500 million light-years."The amount of interwoven connections originating from each node also were strangely alike sparking further interest to the researchers." Feletti said in the statement. "."The team is anticipating that their preliminary research could lead to new analysis procedures advancing knowledge about both cosmology and neurosurgery. Which would enable scientists to better comprehend how these compositions have developed over time.