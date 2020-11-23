Fireball over Andalucia, Spain
© YouTube/meteors
A fireball was detected flying over the centre and southwest of Spain at 227,000km/h in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, November 17.

The fireball was an asteroid entering Earth's atmosphere, it was very bright and could be seen with the naked eye shooting over Andalucia.

Images were captured by detectors used in the SMART project, carried out by the Andalucia Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC), at the observatories of Calar Alto (Almeria), Sevilla and La Hita (Toledo).


According to the main researcher on the project, Jose Maria Madiedo, it was recorded at 3.49am.

When the asteroid collided with the atmosphere it became incandescent, creating a fireball at an altitude of about 132 kilometres. It travelled westward and died out at an altitude of 60 kilometres above southern Portugal.

The detectors which caught the images are part of the Southwest Europe Fireball and Meteor Network which continuously monitors the sky to record and study different objects from the Solar System impacting with the Earth's atmosphere.