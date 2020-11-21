Society's Child
Prank? Mysterious object found in Utah during sheep count
Fox 13 Salt Lake City
Sat, 21 Nov 2020 21:21 UTC
Or maybe not.
The Utah Highway Patrol posted a photo to social media Friday showing a curious metallic-looking object found during a count of big horn sheep somewhere in the state.
According to the post, the item was found buried in the "middle of nowhere" with UHP asking the public what they think it is. One person suggested "it fell off the UFO we've been seeing in Ogden lately."
While no alien craft have been officially seen in the area, nothing can be ruled out.
Most likely, it's just a piece of sheet metal placed in the ground as a prank or hoax. However, if you get close and hear someone say "Open the pod bay doors, Hal," you better run.
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
