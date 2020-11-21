© AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The following information's straight from the PA.gov website and has almost 3.1 million entries. I exported all that information into an Excel sheet, but I was cut off at about 1 million rows, so keep in mind, we're working with one-third of the whole data set.



So, the first thing I did was to create a column to see if any ballots were mailed out by the government the same day that they were received, filled out, through the mail, by the voter.



It turns out, about 11,000 were filled out by the voter and returned back to the government the same day the government mailed them out to the voter.



I then created a column to see if there and there were any applications that were approved by the government, mailed out by the government, received by the voter, and then filled out by the voter and mailed back to the government on the same day. And there were 8,205 cases of that.



And lastly, I created a column to see if there were any ballots that were received through the mail, filled out before they were even mailed out and received by the government. There were 7,403 cases of that.



If anyone's able to make sense of these numbers without saying it's fraud, please let me know in the comments.

This page shows the amount that were returned and filled out by the voter before they were even mailed out!

but never mailed out to the voter!

the dataset from the November 2020 election has been removed from the PA government website.

More than 20,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania have impossible return dates and another more than 80,000 have return dates that raise questions, according to a researcher's analysis of the state's voter database.



Over 51,000 ballots were marked as returned just a day after they were sent out — an extraordinary speed, given U.S. Postal Service (USPS) delivery times, while nearly 35,000 were returned on the same day they were mailed out. Another more than 23,000 have a return date earlier than the sent date. More than 9,000 have no sent date.



The state's voter records are being scrutinized as President Donald Trump is challenging the results of the presidential election in Pennsylvania and other states where his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, holds a tight lead. The Trump campaign is alleging that invalid ballots have been counted for Democrats and valid ballots for Republicans were thrown away.