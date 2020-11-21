© The Gateway Pundit via Twitter

Attorney Lin Wood posted photos and video on Friday of alleged Shredding Company truck leaving elections office in Cobb County Georgia.Two Georgian women filmed the shredding company trucks picking up the "trash" from the Jim R. Miller Park election office in Cobb County.One woman said she saw the employees shredding evidence.The woman Susan Knox filmed the truck picking up the trash from the elections office.Susan says in the video she witnessed the Shredding Company destroying evidence from the Cobb County election center.The woman even followed the shredding company truck after it left the elections office.