green nanas
The serious floods in Tabasco have caused important losses to the agricultural sector, mainly impacting banana production.

"Producers estimate that 50% of their plantations were affected, so we are developing a plan to establish measures to strengthen the banana strains once the flood subsides," stated Victor Villalobos, the Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader).

Villalobos also stressed that it will be necessary to grant credits to producers in the region and provide technical assistance to avoid pests and diseases derived from floods.

The head of Sader took the opportunity to congratulate producers and day laborers for their work as, despite the pandemic and the economic crisis that the country is going through, Mexico registered a surplus balance of 9,702 billion dollars between January and September 2020, which represented an annual growth of 38.4%.

"We have been supplying the market, we have not had a decrease in production, nor panic purchases. We have not observed an increase in prices in basic products, and we have even increased our agricultural food exports to other markets," he stressed.

Source: elfinanciero.com.mx