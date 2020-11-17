Tornado warnings were issued for parts of New York and its surrounding areas on Sunday night asAround two million New Yorkers facedlast night while 13 million people in New York and New Jersey facedIn Connecticut, hurricane-strength winds of up to 75 miles per hour were reported, while winds of around 65 miles per hour were reported in New Jersey.Areas in New York, including The Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle, were under Tornado Warnings until 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night, with around two million people affected by the warning.Parts of Connecticut also faced Tornado Warnings, including Danbury and Bethel, until 9.15 p.m., while areas of Long Island were under a Tornado Warning until 10 p.m.Meanwhile, parts of New York, including New York City, and parts of New Jersey faced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, with more than 13 million people affected. Connecticut and Long Island residents also faced a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10.30 p.m.Additionally, there was a Special Marine Warning issued for areas including the Long Island Sound West of New Haven, Connecticut/Port Jefferson, New York, and New York Harbor on Sunday night.But as of 11:20 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that storms have mostly exited the area and only a few scattered showers remain. New Yorkers can expect breezy winds to continue into Monday morning.Forecasters warned that roofs, windows, and vehicles could be damaged while flying debris could be dangerous. Those under the warning were encouraged to move to the basement or the lowest level of a sturdy building and to avoid windows.The Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches and the Metro-North New Canaan Branch services were all disrupted.NBC New York reported that New York City's fire department said it received reports of debris falling from a building on 57th Street in Midtown, forcing the F train to bypass the 57th Street station in both directions.The severe weather has also left thousands of New Yorkers without power.In the early hours of Monday morning, the New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) said that approximately 33,130 NYSEG customers are without power and that the hardest-hit areas include NYSEG's Lancaster (18,573 customers), and Brewster (7,777 customers).NYSEG also said on Twitter: "Crews will continue to work throughout the night with the focus of continuing to clear downed wires and trees, make safe worksites, and restore power to impacted customers."