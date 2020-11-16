© USGS



An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Mindanao in the Philippines, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday (Nov 16).The quake was at a depth of 15km, it added.The earthquake, which is tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said. Damage is expected.The institute said the offshore quake, which struck at 6.37am local time on Monday, hit at a depth of 33km south-east of the town of San Agustin, Surigao Del Sur.The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.REUTERS, XINHUA